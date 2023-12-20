Grand Lux Café on Michigan Avenue days away from serving its final meal

A Michigan Avenue staple will soon serve its final meal for good.

Grand Lux Café, which had been in business for over 20 years, announced last month that they will close their doors during the holiday season.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

The statement went on to say that Grand Lux Café will serve diners for the final time on Dec. 24. It will be closed on Christmas Day and thereafter.

The restaurant, originally created by The Cheesecake Factory, did not give a reason behind its upcoming closure.

As of Dec. 20, take-out and delivery were available on the restaurant's website, but reservations were not.

Grand Lux joins AT&T, Verizon and Old Navy in businesses that have recently closed along the city's iconic shopping strip.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, according to the company.