Gordon Ramsay Opening New Restaurant in Naperville This Spring

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening up yet another Illinois restaurant, this time heading out to the western Chicago suburb of Naperville.

Gordon Ramsay North America has put out a number of listings for staff positions for the new restaurant, which it says will be located at 39 W. Jefferson St.

The new location is expected to open in spring of 2023, according to the job postings.

The listings include positions like a general manager and an executive chef, each potentially making up to $110,000 per year.

It marks the second restaurant opening in the Chicago area expected this year.

Last year, Ramsay announced plans for another project in Chicago — this time, setting ablaze a Hell’s Kitchen that will open early 2023.

The restaurant, which is inspired by the Fox television series with the same name, will be located at 508 N. State St. and join the River North neighborhood that already welcomed Gordon Ramsay Burger, his first venture in the city in 2021.

"When we thought about where to open additional locations of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Chicago was key for me,” Ramsay said in a statement. “River North is one of my favorite neighborhoods, and I'm thrilled to soon have two restaurants there."

Ramsay also is charging on additional projects on top of the Chicago restaurant. It was announced last February that Hell’s Kitchen will continue its expansion from its original location of Las Vegas farther east to Miami and Washington, D.C.

Chicago’s Hell’s Kitchen will join the current 13 Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants rooted across eight cities in the U.S.