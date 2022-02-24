Gordon Ramsay to Open Hell's Kitchen Restaurant in Chicago

Gordon Ramsay is cooking up another project in Chicago — this time, setting ablaze a Hell’s Kitchen that will open early 2023.

The restaurant, which is inspired by the Fox television series with the same name, will be located at 508 N. State St. and join the River North neighborhood that already welcomed Gordon Ramsay Burger, his first venture out in the city in 2021.

"When we thought about where to open additional locations of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Chicago was key for me,” Ramsay said in a statement. “River North is one of my favorite neighborhoods, and I'm thrilled to soon have two restaurants there."

From the menu, foodies and fans can select from a range of Ramsay’s crafted classics, such as Beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding. Dishes will be prepared in the open kitchen at the center of the restaurant for an added flair of showmanship and specticality.

As for drinks, the bar will offer classic and signature cocktails, including a traditional Negroni and Smoke on the Boulevard. For a personalized touch, diners can order a Notes from Gordon, a Plymouth dry gin-based drink paired well with a message — or insult — from the 16-Michelin-starred chef himself.

Compared to the Gordon Ramsay Burger at the corner of State and Ontario, Hell’s Kitchen stands much grander. The new restaurant will stretch 18,000 square feet, while Ramsay’s first one covers 5,000 square feet.

The new two-story venue will feature vibrant touches among neutral finishes on the interior and have a focus on details of verticality, crediting the origins for its sleek modern look to the city of Chicago.

Ramsay also is charging on additional projects on top of the Chicago restaurant. It was announced Feb. 24 that Hell’s Kitchen will continue its expansion from its original location of Las Vegas farther east to Miami and Washington, D.C. with both open dates set for late 2022.

Chicago’s Hell’s Kitchen will join the current 13 Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants rooted across eight cities in the U.S.