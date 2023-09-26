GOP-backed hearing focuses on Chicago crime

With no House Democrats in attendance at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters in the West Loop, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s hearing on crime in Chicago focused on what he says are the political failings that have contributed to the city’s crisis.

“If you stop to think about it, it was ‘defund the police’ under the former mayor,” the Ohio Republican said. “Now it’s the SAFE-T act, then it’s a prosecutor who won’t prosecute the bad guys, all that leads to the situation we see today."

Among the witnesses called for the web streamed hearing were Fox News Analyst Gianno Caldwell, whose brother was shot to death in Chicago. Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr., whose partner was killed during a routine police stop, and retired police Lt. John Garrido, who claimed the situation here will be made worse by the recently enacted SAFE-T Act.

“Why should they care about being arrested?" Garrido said. “They know they are going to get out right away.”

Critics blasted Jordan’s forum as political theater saying GOP members time could have been better spent in Washington trying to avert a government shutdown.

“They are wasting time fighting each other, talking about other things to try and take the spotlight off their ineptness and ability to manage,” Rep. Danny Davis said in a statement.

Jordan, who has held a similar hearing in New York, said the hearing had been scheduled for months.

“This is not political; this is about helping families that are impacted in a real way.” he said.

The city of Chicago says overall crime is decreasing with shootings down 12% year-to-date. Murders are down 10% and carjackings are down 26%, according to officials.

But the former minority leader of the Illinois House said that does little to dispel the notion that Chicago is an unsafe city.

“Police are handcuffed, police are demoralized, and we are seeing it play out in the streets of Chicago day in and day out," former Rep. Jim Durkin said.

Still, FOP President John Catanzara said strained relations between his union and city hall will improve under the mayor’s still-to-be confirmed choice for Superintendent: Larry Snelling.

“I have no doubt the department will be different and that will translate to a better workforce and a better city of Chicago,” he said.