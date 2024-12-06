Garbage truck fire and explosion forces street closure in Arlington Heights

A portion of a busy road was closed Friday evening in northwest suburban Arlington Heights following a garbage truck fire and explosion, authorities said.

In a social media post at 5 p.m., the village of Arlington Heights said a garbage truck fire was reported near Euclid and Derbyshire avenues. Euclid was closed between Dryden Avenue and Carlyle Lane. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed debris scattered along the street as a tow truck prepared to remove the garbage truck. Firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.