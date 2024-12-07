Arlington Heights garbage truck explosion captured on doorbell camera

Doorbell camera captured the startling moment a garbage truck exploded Friday evening in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The explosion was reported prior to 5 p.m. near Euclid and Derbyshire avenues, according to a social media post from the village of Arlington Heights. Drivers were urged to avoid the area as first responders worked on the scene Friday evening.

Doorbell camera footage showed a cloud of flames and smoke in the air, along with pieces of debris, as a large boom was heard. Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed firefighters working near the garbage truck, with debris scattered along the street.

The extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.