86-year-old woman killed in suburban North Chicago crash

An 86-year-old woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a suburban roadway for several hours Wednesday.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 86-year-old Zion resident Patricia Lord was killed in the crash near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Saratoga Street Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene in suburban North Chicago at approximately 2:40 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Lord and another driver were both injured in the crash, and were rushed to area hospitals. Lord was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy revealed she had died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head, neck and chest, the coroner said.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the other driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.