From Rainbow Cones to Twisted Taters: New Ballpark Food For Chicago White Sox, Cubs Fans

Sure, you can still have a hot dog and an Old Style. But why not also throw a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip into the mix?

With 2022 MLB Opening Day around the corner, all things baseball are swirling around the city — and that includes ballpark food.

So what's new to eat when you're watching a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field (home opener is April 12), or the Cubs at Wrigley (home opener is April 7)? Here's a look (a bite?) at the highlights:

New ballpark food for White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Froman’s Cheddar Pierogis : These golden-brown cheddar and potato pierogis are served with grilled onions and "back by popular demand," a blog post from the team says

: These golden-brown cheddar and potato pierogis are served with grilled onions and "back by popular demand," a blog post from the team says Rainbow cone: Sliced, not scooped, and in five ice cream different flavors, the Chicago tradition is perfect for those hot summer games.

Sliced, not scooped, and in five ice cream different flavors, the Chicago tradition is perfect for those hot summer games. Horchata Churro Milkshake : A cinnamon horchata-style milkshake with a fried churro, chocolate sauce drizzle, whip cream and a cherry on top.

: A cinnamon horchata-style milkshake with a fried churro, chocolate sauce drizzle, whip cream and a cherry on top. Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst : Can't decide between a brat and a pretzel? Now you don't need to. You can just eat a quarter-pound bratwurst, wrapped in a sea-salted pretzel dough.

: Can't decide between a brat and a pretzel? Now you don't need to. You can just eat a quarter-pound bratwurst, wrapped in a sea-salted pretzel dough. Beer from BuckleDown Brewing, Sketchbook Brewing Company, Spiteful Brewing Taproom

Here's the full list of new food and beverages you can enjoy.

New ballpark food for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field:

The Twisted Tater: Why eat plain old fries when you could eat a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip on the side?

Why eat plain old fries when you could eat a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip on the side? Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: The name says it all: a breaded chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, and bread and butter pickles

The name says it all: a breaded chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, and bread and butter pickles Smoked Brisket Sandwich: Smoked low and slow, this Lillie Q's beef brisket sandwich on a hoagie roll is dipped in barbecue au jus and topped with giardiniera

Smoked low and slow, this Lillie Q's beef brisket sandwich on a hoagie roll is dipped in barbecue au jus and topped with giardiniera Maxwell Street Style Pork Chop Sandwich: Giving hot dogs everywhere a run for the money: A seasoned pork cutlet with mustard, and caramelized onions

Of course, local favorites like Vienna Beef, Hot Doug's Home Run Inn Pizza and Garrett's Popcorn will still be available.

Play ball! And don't forget to grab some napkins.