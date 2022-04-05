Buy yourself some peanuts and cracker jack (or a Rainbow Cone), because baseball season is just about here.

Here's what you need to know about MLB Opening Day this year, how to snag tickets to the White Sox and Cubs home openers and more.

When is MLB Opening Day 2022?

Opening Day for 2022 is April 7. But, not all teams play on opening day.



This year on Opening Day, 18 of 30 teams are playing.

Are the Chicago Cubs playing on MLB Opening Day?

They sure are. In fact, The Chicago Cubs 2022 home opener is on MLB Opening Day: The Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 7 at 2:20 p.m.

Are The Chicago White Sox Playing on MLB Opening Day?

The White Sox are not playing on MLB Opening Day. They are playing Friday April 8 at 1:10 p.m. in Detroit against the Tigers.

The 2022 White Sox home opener is April 12 at 3:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.

Are Tickets Still Available for The White Sox and The Cubs' Home Openers?

According to spokespeople, single game tickets are still available for opening day for both the Cubs and the White Sox. High demand is expected, but tickets are still available for some big series matchups:

April 7 Cubs Opening Day and Home Opener: Chicago Cubs home opener vs. Milwaukee Brewers tickets (series runs through April 10)

April 12 Sox Home Opener: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners (series runs through April 14)

May 3: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field (series runs through May 4)

May 12: Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees (series runs through May 15)

May 24: Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox (series runs through May 25)

June 2: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field (series runs through June 5)

July 1: Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox (series runs through July 3)

What's The Best Way to Get to Wrigley Field or Guaranteed Rate Field?

Parking at Wrigley Field: Free remote parking is available at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games, with a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. More parking options and a map can be found here.

Public Transportation for Wrigley Field: The CTA runs extra trains and buses before and after Cubs games. Tickets for the train are $2.50, and $2.25 for the bus.

Red Line: CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field. Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.

During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station. Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

#152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games. #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted,#22 Clark, #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan

Parking at Guaranteed Rate Field: Several paid lots open two hours before each game. Reserve your spot ahead of time. Here's a map.

Public transportation for Guaranteed Rate Field: The stadium can be accessed by the CTA's Red Line and Green Line, the Metra/Rock Island stop and a number of bus routes. Here's more information.

Ride sharing is also encouraged.