From cloudy skies to periodic snowfall, here's what to expect around Chicago on New Year's Eve

Plans for New Year's Eve are in their final stages as Chicago-area residents prepare to ring in 2024, yet the conditions outside can always throw a wrench in plans.

Luckily for those around Chicago, the extremes are going to spare the region, with no major snowstorm or bitter cold affecting the area this year.

Despite the lack of extremes, the unseasonably warm temperatures that graced the area on Christmas Eve and Christmas will not be around for the new year.

Chillier temperatures will continue to move into the area, with highs on New Year's Eve likely not climbing too far above freezing.

Sunday will feature cloud cover throughout the day, with periodic snow showers light snow expected. Minor accumulations could create some slick spots on the roadways, but no major snowfall event is anticipated.

Fog and low clouds persist across interior northern Illinois this AM before improving by midday. Periods of light snow expected on New Year's Eve day. Minor accumulations will result in patchy slick spots during the day. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/5jIs3fYFBX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 30, 2023

Lows on Sunday will fall into the 20s, with wind chill values in parts of the area potentially dropping into the teens.

New Year's Day will feature similar conditions without the snow, with highs slightly above freezing alongside partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.