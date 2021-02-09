The Friends Experience

‘Friends' Pop-Up Experience Returns to Chicago This Spring

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon

The iconic "Friends" Experience will return to fans in Chicago this spring after closing due to coronavirus concerns, the company announced Tuesday.

The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago is scheduled to reopen on the Magnificent Mile on March 17, located in The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave.

The interactive experience, from Superfly X and Warner Bros., features two stories of 12 rooms using moments from the sitcom including Monica's kitchen and the theme song's fountain.

"The space provides opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create some favorite moments including peaking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot," a release said. "And of course, the space features a re-created Central Perk with the legendary orange couch where fans can be like Phoebe and serenade their friends with 'Smelly Cat.'"

Tickets go on sale Feb. 12 at noon for $35 on www.FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago as the exhibition runs through May 31. Guests can reserve time slots and purchase tickets for private access for a group of six or 10 people.

Initially, the Friends Experience opened in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2020 before temporarily closing its doors in mid-November.

The One in Chicago will reopen with enhanced safety protocols, the company announced, with social distancing, mask and temperature check requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

