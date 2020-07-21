Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage Moved in Suburban Glencoe

Tuesday marked the moving day for a Frank Lloyd Wright cottage built in suburban Glencoe.

The Booth Cottage was moved from its home at 239 Franklin Road to the Glencoe Park District's Park 7n, located at the corner of Meadow and Maple Hill Roads, the village said.

In total, the move was expected to take less than an hour. The building could be seen traveling down neighborhood streets as onlookers watched. Franklin Road was closed to thru-traffic between Sylvan and Maple Hill Roads early Tuesday morning due to the move.

The village reminded any onlookers who want to see the home loaded on dollies and moved down the street to wear masks and social distance.

The legendary architect designed the building for his attorney back in 1913.

In 2019, it was feared the cottage would be demolished, but the new owners donated the home to the Glencoe Historical Society.

The structure is now set to be used as a museum, according to the village.