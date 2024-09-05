Foxtrot's Gold Coast location re-opened its doors to customers Thursday morning after more than four months closed.

Regular patron John Yeoman was back bright and early to enjoy his morning paper and coffee.

"I really missed them being here. It's terrific having them back," Yeoman told NBC 5. For months he found a new place but said it just wasn't the same.

The store's 35 locations around the country closed suddenly in April when the stores were still owned by parent company Outfox. Outfox filed for bankruptcy in May.

"I was pretty bummed and confused. I feel like it shut down pretty suddenly," said customer Alexa Suydam.

The stores are getting a second act now led by its co-founders. Mike Lavitola started Foxtrot 10 years ago and said he too felt blindsided this spring.

"It's been a really tough year, and so hearing those things really kind of validates us coming back and putting in the work to make it happen," Lavitola told NBC 5.

He also shared that the employees who found themselves suddenly without work this spring have all had an opportunity to return.

The Gold Coast store is the first location to re-open, followed by the Old Town store in a couple of weeks. Lavitola said eight stores are expected to re-open over the next six to 12 months.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I've been a Foxtrot fan since the day they opened," said Simon Cutts, happy to be standing in line on re-opening day. "I've been seeking out the spicy mushroom noodle bowl, which is one of my staples of my lunch for sure."

Those in line early Thursday enjoyed free coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no purchase necessary. On Sept. 6 Foxtrot is hosting happy hour starting at 3 p.m. with special drink deals. The stores are also reintroducing a customer favorite - gummies and gummy mixes.