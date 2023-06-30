Fourth of July 2023: When to watch Independence Day fireworks at Navy Pier

Navy Pier fireworks are a staple of Chicago's Fourth of July celebration, and while the landmark won't host its epic display on the holiday itself, fans can catch the show on Independence Day weekend.

As part of its Independence Day Weekend Celebration, Navy Pier shifts its weekly Saturday fireworks show to 9 p.m. on July 1 and invites guests to "find a spot anywhere on the Pier to take in this dazzling free fireworks display."

If you can't make it on Saturday, you're in luck: The lakefront fireworks will be available on July 5 as well, in line with Navy Pier's summer fireworks schedule.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day, Navy Pier lights off fireworks to a soundtrack featuring a variety of music.

Each show is free for all attendees and best viewed from along the pier. The display can also be seen from nearby lakefront areas.

More information on the Navy Pier summer fireworks can be found here.

Navy Pier reps noted the landmark will remain open during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and encouraged guests to seek alternate routes during NASCAR street closures.