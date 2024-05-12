A pair of Chicago police officers and another driver were injured in a collision in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the officers were traveling north in the 4700 block of South Halsted at approximately 1:30 a.m. when their vehicle collided with a van that was traveling west on 47th Street.

Authorities say that the two officers who were in a marked patrol vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash, and were both taken to area hospitals. The driver of the van also suffered minor injuries.

All three were listed in good condition at area hospitals.

No citations were issued, and an investigation remains underway.