NASCAR in Chicago: Which museums, landmarks will remain open on race weekend

NASCAR will make its debut on the streets of downtown Chicago this weekend, but the Grant Park race is bringing closures to more than just the surrounding streets. Some Chicago attractions, businesses and landmarks will also see closures and hour changes through the weekend.

Some of Grant Park's most iconic attractions will be closed during the July 1 and 2 race, including Buckingham Fountain, Buckingham Gardens, the Crown Fountain and North Rose Garden. Pie Life, an Italian restaurant near Buckingham Fountain, will remain closed through July 7 due to race course breakdown, and Relish Chicago Hot Dogs near the Crown Fountain will also be closed until July 4 at the earliest.

Here's how the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will impact Chicago museums:

According to a statement from the Shedd, the aquarium will adjust its hours on the following days “due to several varying impacts":

Thursday, June 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Friday, June 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1: CLOSED

Sunday, July 2: CLOSED

Monday, July 3: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

The statement noted that the Shedd will return to normal hours by July 4 and will remain open to guests on the Fourth of July holiday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Field Museum is set to remain open during the July 1 and 2 race but with modified hours.

Thursday, June 29: 9 a.m.- p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Friday, June 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) - Free for Illinois residents

Sunday, July 2: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) - Free for Illinois residents

The Adler Planetarium will remain open to the public with its normal schedule of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The museum encourages guests to consider public transportation to help navigate closures for the NASCAR races.

The Art Institute of Chicago, another one of city's museums in proximity to the weekend’s street race, will remain open to the public during the race with accessibility from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Chicago’s open museums, the iconic Cloud Gate (The Bean) and Millennium Hall inside Millennium Park will remain open to the public during the race. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the following day, Millennium Hall will feature coverage of the race, the city’s largest beer garden and a special “NASCAR Pit” menu from Executive Chef Michael “Wally” Wallach. The area will also include giveaways and raffle prizes throughout the day. More information on the free event can be found here.

The Lakefront Trail is also set to remain open during the July 1 and 2 race.

Navy Pier will remain open during the NASCAR races this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Navy Pier will offer a variety of entertainment from its Live on the Lake! concert to Saturday's Independence Day fireworks.

Getting to the Museum Campus Amid NASCAR Street Closures

For those looking to access Museum Campus leading up to and during the weekend NASCAR races, officials recommend the following:

Driving:

From the south: Use northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive

From the north: Access I-55 between 24th and 25th and State Street, then proceed to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive

Parking lots will be open and fully accessible to Museum Campus guests as normal

Public Transit:

From CTA: Buses and trains will have alternate schedules during race weekend Visitors stopping at the Roosevelt Road/Museum Campus train station can transfer to a shuttle bus to the Museum Campus, replacing the regular #146 bus

Buses and trains will have alternate schedules during race weekend

From Metra: CTA’s #130 bus will operate between Union/Ogilvie stations and to Roosevelt station and transfer to #146 shuttle bus to connect to the Museum Campus

Walking or Biking:

Pedestrian access will be available via the Columbus Drive Underpass and Lakefront Trail

A full list of NASCAR road and street closures, along with when they go into effect, can be found here.