Former Waukegan Christian school teacher charged with Chicago kidnappings, armed robberies, carjacking

A former Christian school teacher is accused of several kidnappings, armed robberies and a carjacking on Chicago’s West Side after targeting victims on a dating app, according to Chicago police.

Antoine E. Perteet, 33, was charged with three counts of armed robbery and kidnapping with a firearm, plus one count of carjacking.

The charges stem from a string of three alleged attacks in the 1600-1800 blocks of South Springfield Avenue last June and July in which he held victims against their will and robbed them at gunpoint, according to police. In one case, police say he stole the victim’s car.

Perteet, of Waukegan, allegedly targeted victims through the dating app Grindr, which is meant for gay men, according a police report.

Perteet appeared in Cook County court Wednesday, where Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered him detained, court records show.

WBBM Newsradio 780 reported that Perteet was a former gym teacher at a Christian school in Waukegan who is married with four children.

Perteet, who was already in custody on other similar charges, is due back in court on April 2.