Former NBC reporter physically fends off a fan during Stanley Cup Finals report

CBS Miami reporter (and NBC Chicago alum) Samantha Rivera was in the middle of a live postgame hit after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas when a Golden Knights fan tried to interrupt her shot.

Unlike the Florida Panthers so far this series, Rivera maintained her composure, muscling out the rowdy fan without missing a beat of the broadcast.

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.



Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

The clip has over 10 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday evening, with users praising the Depaul University alum for her poise and professionalism.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Listen, I don't give a damn what team you're rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I'm working and respect that I'm here doing my job,” she tweeted Monday night.

Norris Trophy contender?