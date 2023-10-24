Forecast: Will coats be required over Halloween costumes in the Chicago area?

While Halloween is still a week away, early indications are that it could be a frightfully chilly holiday in the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are set to take a tumble after soaring into the 70s for the remainder of the work week. By Saturday, highs are expected to dip back into the low-to-mid 50s, but that’s just the beginning.

If you’re heading to any Halloween parties, Iisha Scott suggests wearing extra layers atop your costume before heading outside, as lows will dip into the low-to-mid 40s.

“You will need a jacket or a coat, just depending on the time of day that you’re going to be out,” she said.

Umbrellas may also be required, as several chances of rain exist over the course of the weekend, according to forecast models.

The Halloween holiday itself is still a week away, but there doesn’t appear to be much relief in sight for trick-or-treaters. In fact, temperatures still seem as though they’ll be downright frigid.

According to extended forecasts, highs on Halloween could struggle to get out of the low-40s, and low temperatures could dip below 30 degrees in one of the coldest blasts of air so far this season.

Forecasts can always change in the week ahead, but there is a bit of good news, as longer-range forecast models suggest that temperatures could remain above average in the early stages of November.