Food vendor with CCL fatally shoots armed attacker on West Side

A 35-year-old man who is a concealed carry license holder working as a food vendor fatally shot an armed man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood after being attacked, according to authorities.

The man was working as a vendor at approximately 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Central Avenue when he was approached by an armed man who began attacking him, police said.

A struggle between the vendor and attacker ensued before the attacker pulled out a firearm. At this time, the vendor, who is a CCL holder, also pulled out a firearm and an exchange of gunfire occurred, according to officials.

The attacker, a 30-year-old man, was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vendor sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said there were two firearms found on scene. The shooting remains under investigation by Area Four detectives.