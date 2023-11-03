Flyover, an immersive flying journey, to debut at Navy Pier next year

Visitors to Navy Pier will soon be able to see downtown Chicago from a completely new perspective by zooming through the skies -- albeit virtually.

FlyOver, an immersive flying experience comprised of four stories, is slated to open in the spring. The project recently marked a significant milestone - the installation of the ride system and 65-foot spherical screen. With Chicago as the backdrop, visitors will be able to see "the city from an entirely new perspective, helping weave stories behind the people and places that make it distinctive and spectacular," according to a news release.

Consisting of 48,000 square feet, the ride will feature drone technologies, impressive aerial shots and first-person narratives.

FlyOver, from the company Pursuit, is said to be the "first ride of its kind in Chicago," but will be similar to other attractions from the company located in Las Vegas, Canada and Iceland.