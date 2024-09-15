First day of fall arrives this month in Chicago area. Here's what to know

The weather in the Chicago area is doing its best summer impression, but the region is a week away from the official start of fall.

With temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees, one would be forgiven for overlooking the dates on the calendar, but the Northern Hemisphere is indeed just seven days away from the start of a new season.

The first day of fall will officially arrive on Sunday, Sept. 22, with the equinox occurring at 7:44 a.m., according to NASA.

Even though the calendar will say it’s fall, according to the Climate Prediction Center, it probably won’t feel like it. The CPC says temperature will likely be above normal for the next 8-to-14 days, running through the end of September.

The outlook for the beginning of October is much the same, with the CPC leaning toward “below average” precipitation in the area.

Even though the first day of fall is technically on Sunday, that won’t mean an even distribution of daylight and nighttime hours. Chicago will dip below 12 hours of daylight officially on Sept. 25, according to TimeandDate, with the area seeing sunsets at approximately 6:32 p.m. by the end of the month.

By the end of October, the sun will be setting at 5:45 p.m., with approximately 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight, according to the website.