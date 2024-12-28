Fireworks at Navy Pier headline New Year's Eve events in Chicago

With the calendar about to turn from 2024 to 2025, several celebrations and events across Chicago are planned on New Year's Eve as the area's residents prepare to ring in the new year.

Among the premier events this year is a fireworks show at Navy Pier, with programming for the event beginning at 10 p.m.

The evening event culminates with a majestic fireworks display from six bridges along the Chicago River beginning at midnight.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the show can best be viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive and McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

From 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive. Bridge sidewalks will be closed to pedestrians from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Riverwalk will be closed at 11 p.m. for the event, with just a small section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m., according to OEMC.

Additionally, the following street closures will be in effect:

Franklin/Orleans from Lake Street to Wacker Drive (noon to 4 a.m. on January 1)

The Franklin Street Bridge over the Chicago River (9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1)

Wacker Drive from Lake Street to Wells Street (9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1)

Note that additional streets and bridges may close as the countdown to midnight draws closer.

In addition to the Navy Pier fireworks show, other New Year's Eve events around the city include the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field and the New Year's Eve 5K, which begins and ends at the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park.