Firefighters Back at Scene of Englewood Church Fire After Blaze Rekindles Monday

Chicago firefighters are once again working to put out a rekindled fire at an Englewood church after smoke began billowing from the building on Monday.

Firefighters responded to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Monday afternoon after the fire “rekindled”:

Still and box now at Antioch pic.twitter.com/evStrypQWa — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 18, 2022

The original fire started on Friday at the historic church, located in the 6200 block of South Steward Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames billowed from the building as firefighters worked to try to put the blaze out:

2 11 for Antioch church 63 Stewart pic.twitter.com/KhOmcqkQeE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

No injuries were reported in Friday's fire.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the fire department said that the fire was accidental, and had been caused by work being done on the roof of the church with a propane torch.

Saturday morning firefighters had been called to the scene a second time after the blaze broke out again, and on Monday they were once again back on the scene putting water on hotspots at the building.

Meanwhile, churchgoers had to convene elsewhere on Easter Sunday for their services.

Members of Chicago's Antioch Missionary Baptist Church counted their blessings this Easter Sunday, two days after a fire destroyed their church building in Englewood. NBC 5's Jen DeSalvo reports.