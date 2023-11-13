Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Andrew Price remembered by colleagues after tragic death Monday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Firefighter Andrew Price’s death has left a community reeling after he was killed while battling a blaze in Lincoln Park Monday.

Price, 39, was cutting ventilation holes in the roof of a building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln when he fell through a light shaft, according to officials.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Price is being remembered by colleagues as a larger-than-life personality, whose kindness would light up a room.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“It really stings,” CFD Battalion Chief Mike McCormick said. “He’s like a real big kid, enthusiastic. Just a wonderful young man and a great firefighter.”

Price was also praised for his leadership, having served on the force since 2009.

“He was as sweet as could be,” McCormick said. “He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was a light of sunshine, never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”

Local

Artificial Intelligence 52 mins ago

FBI warns criminals are using A.I. to manipulate pictures and videos into explicit content

Greater Grand Crossing 2 hours ago

3 people shot in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

Benn Hamm, the owner of Lincoln Station Bar and Grill where the fire took place, said that his thoughts are with Price’s family.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” he said. “My brother’s a fireman. It’s not taken lightly. It’s honestly what matters to me the most right now.”

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us