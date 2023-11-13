Firefighter Andrew Price remembered by colleagues after tragic death Monday

Chicago Firefighter Andrew Price’s death has left a community reeling after he was killed while battling a blaze in Lincoln Park Monday.

Price, 39, was cutting ventilation holes in the roof of a building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln when he fell through a light shaft, according to officials.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Price is being remembered by colleagues as a larger-than-life personality, whose kindness would light up a room.

“It really stings,” CFD Battalion Chief Mike McCormick said. “He’s like a real big kid, enthusiastic. Just a wonderful young man and a great firefighter.”

Price was also praised for his leadership, having served on the force since 2009.

“He was as sweet as could be,” McCormick said. “He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was a light of sunshine, never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”

Benn Hamm, the owner of Lincoln Station Bar and Grill where the fire took place, said that his thoughts are with Price’s family.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” he said. “My brother’s a fireman. It’s not taken lightly. It’s honestly what matters to me the most right now.”