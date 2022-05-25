Massive Fire at 36-Unit Condo Complex in Park Ridge Displaces Dozens of Residents

Dozens of residents at a Park Ridge condo complex are displaced after a fire late Tuesday significantly damaged the building and left it uninhabitable, officials say.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Park Ridge Fire Department responded to a fire at Bristol Court Condominiums at 200 Thames Parkway.

When crews arrived, firefighters saw heavy fire blowing out of a window in a top floor unit and was quickly spreading onto the roof, a press release said.

Fire Chief Derek Decker said multiple people were trapped and in need of rescue, and the building was not equipped with sprinklers.

Four residents were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries and has been released.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 3:30 a.m.

All residents of the 36-unit building are currently displaced, as the Decker called the building "uninhabitable." The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature, according to the release.