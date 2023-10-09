WOODSTOCK

Fire and natural gas leak prompt street closures, shelter-in-place advisory in Woodstock

The Total Traffic and Weather Network reported that road closures should be expected in the area near Route 120 and Tryon Street due to a "serious fire."

By Matt Stefanski

Residents in north suburban Woodstock were urged to shelter-in-place and multiple streets were closed on Monday afternoon as emergency personnel responded to a fire and natural gas leak, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said Tryon Street between Washington and West Judd streets was closed for a natural gas leak in the roadway. Residents in surrounding homes were advised to shelter-in-place, and the nearby St. Mary Catholic Church was evacuated as authorities waited for Nicor Gas crews to mitigate the leak.

The Woodstock Public Library closed its building for the remainder of the day as a result of the gas leak, according to its Facebook page.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Total Traffic and Weather Network reported that road closures should be expected in the area near Route 120 and Tryon Street for a "serious fire."

Additional details on the incident, including if any injuries were reported, had yet to be released as of Monday afternoon.

Local

River North 50 mins ago

Surveillance videos show moments shots were fired outside River North nightclub

entertainment 1 hour ago

13 haunted houses to explore ahead of Halloween in the Chicago area

This article tagged under:

WOODSTOCK
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us