Fire and natural gas leak prompt street closures, shelter-in-place advisory in Woodstock

Residents in north suburban Woodstock were urged to shelter-in-place and multiple streets were closed on Monday afternoon as emergency personnel responded to a fire and natural gas leak, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said Tryon Street between Washington and West Judd streets was closed for a natural gas leak in the roadway. Residents in surrounding homes were advised to shelter-in-place, and the nearby St. Mary Catholic Church was evacuated as authorities waited for Nicor Gas crews to mitigate the leak.

The Woodstock Public Library closed its building for the remainder of the day as a result of the gas leak, according to its Facebook page.

The Total Traffic and Weather Network reported that road closures should be expected in the area near Route 120 and Tryon Street for a "serious fire."

Additional details on the incident, including if any injuries were reported, had yet to be released as of Monday afternoon.