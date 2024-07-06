Fiery crash in suburban Lindenhurst leaves 2 people dead

Two people were killed when a vehicle slammed into a tree and erupted into flames late Friday night, authorities in suburban Lindenhurst said.

The crash was reported at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue. Officers with the Lindenhurst Police Department arrived on the scene, found the vehicle engulfed in flames and tried to put out the fire, police said in a press release.

Four people were trapped inside the vehicle, authorities stated. Once the fire was extinguished by the Lake Villa Fire Protection District, paramedics discovered that two victims succumbed to their injuries on the scene, police said. Two others were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The crash was under investigation by Lindenhurst police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the Lindenhurst Police Department at 847-356-5400.