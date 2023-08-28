FEMA to open disaster recovery assistance centers in Cook County

Victims of this summer’s flooding in Chicago and several suburbs will be able to get in-person help at a series of FEMA-led disaster recovery centers in coming weeks.

According to officials, those centers will open for business beginning on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency after the flooding, which impacted Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and other suburbs between June 29 and July 2 of this year.

More than nine inches of rain fell in some locations, leading to widespread and devastating flooding across the region.

At each of the four centers, specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be available to help residents apply for assistance, upload documents, and provide answers on how to make properties more disaster-resistant, according to a press release.

One of those disaster recovery centers will be located at Washington Square Mall at 4851 West North Avenue. That center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, federal officials said.

Columbus Square Fieldhouse, located at 500 South Central Avenue in Chicago, will also be open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Two suburban locations will open as well, including at Morton College, located at 3801 South Central Avenue in Cicero. The location will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Finally, a center will open in the Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage, located at 3310 Grove Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Officials say that additional centers will open in the near-future, and assistance will be available in languages other than English.

Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance by calling 800-621-3362, or by going to FEMA’s website.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 16.