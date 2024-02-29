Feeling unlucky on lottery tickets? Here are the numbers to avoid, according to experts

If you've played the lottery before, there's a very high chance you left the experience feeling disappointed and unlucky, watching dreams of a lavish lifestyle quickly drift away with each wrong number.

For those looking for the best chance possible to win big, you may finally now be in luck, as experts at Lottery Geeks have helped determine which numbers are the unluckiest to pick.

To determine which numbers give you the best chance at taking home a jackpot, Lottery Geeks analyzed the numbers that have appeared in all previous draws across Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Lotto America and Lucky for Life.

From there, the group determined each number's average frequency across the five games to see which numbers are the luckiest and unluckiest.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Of the 47 numbers that appear in all five of the aforementioned games, 47 and 46 ranked as the unluckiest and second-unluckiest numbers respectively, with 47 having an average frequency of just 177.6 across the five lotteries.

In contrast, 10 ranked as the luckiest number, boasting an average frequency of 211, with 28 and 16 closing out the top three luckiest numbers.

More information on how the data was collected can be found here.