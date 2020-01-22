Calument Park

FedEx Truck Burglarized in South Suburban Calumet Park

A FedEx truck was burglarized with the driver was still in the truck.

A FedEx truck was burglarized Wednesday as it sat stalled on the shoulder of Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park.

Just after midnight, the truck was stalled on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street when someone broke into the trailer and stole several packages, Illinois State police said.

A responding trooper alerted the driver that the trailer’s gate was opened and packages were missing, police said.

Local

Joel Quenneville 1 hour ago

Joel Quenneville Makes Chicago Return, Expresses His Best Memories With the Blackhawks

Marquette Park 1 hour ago

4 Injured After Ambulance Crash in Marquette Park

It is unknown the exact number of packages that were taken, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Calument ParkFedExBurglarizedSouth Suburban
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us