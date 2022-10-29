FBI Seeks Suspect in Suburban Plainfield Bank Robbery

The FBI has released photos of the man wanted for robbing a bank Saturday in suburban Plainfield, authorities stated.

The robbery was reported at approximately 11:20 a.m. Heartland Bank and Trust Company, 14901 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and requested funds using a note.

The individual didn't imply whether he had a weapon nor display one, the FBI stated in a news release. The suspect is said to be approximately 25 years old and was wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, a face mask and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect can submit an anonymous tip on the FBI's website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.