FBI Seeking a Serial Bank Robber in the Chicago area

The FBI Chicago Bureau is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for two bank robberies in March in Chicago.

About 4:50 p.m. Monday, a man presented a note to the teller at Huntington Bank, 29 E. Madison St., announcing a robbery, and fled with money, according to a statement from the FBI.

The man was a White male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1, wearing a gray baseball hat with a black bill, sunglasses, black mask, black jacket, and dark jeans, the statement said. He did not flash a weapon or imply that he was armed, and no one was injured.

About 2:26 p.m. the next day, a person matching the description of the robber in the Loop, passed a note announcing a robbery to a teller at the Marquette Bank, 615 W. 31st St., and fled with money, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest. The public can report tips at 312-421-6700.