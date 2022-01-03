FBI Investigating 3 Monday Bank Robberies in Chicago Area

The Chicago Field Office of the FBI has launched investigations into three bank robberies that occurred within a four-hour span Monday, according to authorities.

The first incident was reported at approximately 9:52 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank, 2413 75th St. in Woodridge. According to law enforcement, a man entered the bank and presented a note to tellers before getting away.

He was approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask, gray jacket with black accents, jeans as well as black or brown schools.

Less than an hour later, the FBI responded to a robbery at a BMO Harris Bank in Homewood. Authorities say the suspect entered the bank at 17600 S. Halsted, demanded money through a note and inferred he had a weapon.

The person in question was wearing a black face covering and a hooded sweatshirt.

In the third incident, authorities say someone robbed a PNC Bank on Chicago's Near North Side. At approximately 1:16 p.m., a man went to the bank located at 873 N. Rush St., presented a note to tellers and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect was said to be approximately 6 feet tall and in his 20s.

No one has been arrested, according to authorities. It remains unclear if the robberies are connected.