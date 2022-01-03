bank robbery

FBI Investigating 3 Monday Bank Robberies in Chicago Area

No arrests had been made as of late Monday

The Chicago Field Office of the FBI has launched investigations into three bank robberies that occurred within a four-hour span Monday, according to authorities.

The first incident was reported at approximately 9:52 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank, 2413 75th St. in Woodridge. According to law enforcement, a man entered the bank and presented a note to tellers before getting away.

He was approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask, gray jacket with black accents, jeans as well as black or brown schools.

Authorities say the man pictured above is wanted in connection with a Monday robbery at BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge.

Less than an hour later, the FBI responded to a robbery at a BMO Harris Bank in Homewood. Authorities say the suspect entered the bank at 17600 S. Halsted, demanded money through a note and inferred he had a weapon.

The person in question was wearing a black face covering and a hooded sweatshirt.

The FBI is seeking the individual pictured above in connection with a Monday bank robbery in south suburban Homewood.

In the third incident, authorities say someone robbed a PNC Bank on Chicago's Near North Side. At approximately 1:16 p.m., a man went to the bank located at 873 N. Rush St., presented a note to tellers and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect was said to be approximately 6 feet tall and in his 20s.

No one has been arrested, according to authorities. It remains unclear if the robberies are connected.

