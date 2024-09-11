Fan-favorite menu item returns to Chipotle after 3-year absence

Chipotle is planning to bring back a fan-favorite protein item to its menu this week, and diners in the U.S. can take advantage of free delivery as part of the celebration.

According to the company, its smoked brisket will make its way back into stores in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time beginning this week.

According to a press release, the company will offer a $0 delivery fee on all orders of brisket items between Sept. 12-29 in the U.S. and Canada on orders placed on its website or in its app.

The company’s smoked brisket is seared on a flattop grill and is then seasoned with spices that include smoked serrano chili peppers and chipotle chili peppers, according to the Chipotle website. It is then chopped and tossed in a brisket sauce.

Chipotle has more than 2,000 locations across the country, including numerous restaurants in the Chicago area. Information on locations can be found on the company’s website and mobile app.