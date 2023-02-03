Family Pushes for Answers in Fatal Shooting of Baker Known For Helping Humboldt Park Community

A Chicago family is desperately seeking answers in the Humboldt Park shooting death of a beloved father who was known for putting others before himself.

Loved ones and friends have described Ruben Olivares as an exceptional person - someone who was a constant, positive force in the community.

"This one was one of our leaders, and one that was serving, so it hit hard," said Vanessa Valentin, who works in community relations with 36th Ward Ald. Gil Villegas' office.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 18, Olivares had just returned home from work and was outside his residence in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street when shots erupted.

At the time, Ruben’s wife was within earshot.

"She yells to him, be careful, they’re shooting. He answers her, I got shot," said Ruben Olivares' brother, Ciro Olivares.

Five days later, the husband and father of two young girls died - on his wife's birthday and a day before he would have turned 37.

"He would always say ‘I live for my daughters, everything I do is for them.' He was the kind of dad, he’d play makeup, paint his nails," Ciro stated.

Olivares spent a majority of time working at his Logan Square bakery, but also regularly helped at one owned by his mother in Belmont-Cragin.

"No mother should go through that," Ciro said. "His wife, I can’t imagine the pain she feels. Or the kids. They don’t deserve that. And I think getting justice for my brother is getting justice for them too."

Ciro and relatives are calling for anyone who may have information about their loved one's death to come forward.

"We’re not gonna have any comfort until we have justice," he stated. "I think that’s right now what gives us strength."