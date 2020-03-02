Family of Man Fatally Stabbed in West Town Hopes to Shut Down Richard’s Bar With Protest

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed outside of a West Town bar late February, outraged over crude social media posts and a lack of action from police, say they plan to protest Tuesday--demanding that Richard's Bar close.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed multiple times by a 30-year-old man, just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 outside of Richard's Bar, located at 401 N. Milwaukee Ave., authorities said.

Officials said Paterimos was stabbed in the arm, neck and back and later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Thomas Hugh Tansey, who was initially arrested and later released. Chicago police say he claimed self defense.

"That arrest warrant has yet to be executed," CPD stated in an email. "The subject is urged to turn himself into the Chicago Police Department."

Friends and family gathered for a fundraiser Monday afternoon at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen to raise money for lawyer fees and other expenses ahead of a rally planned outside of the bar, hoping it soon closes.

"The man was walking with the knife in his hand trying to get away," said one of the victims' brother, Santiago Bueno. "Everyone was in danger at that point."

Bueno, who was with Paterimos the night of the incident, said he held the suspect down until police arrived.

Other witnesses told police they heard homophobic slurs before a fight broke out.

Paterimos’ brothers described the young man as social, hardworking and the “glue” to their family.

“He really was all about us, our brothers together," Anthony Paterimos said. "There was nothing he wouldn’t do without calling one of us."

The family plans to protest outside of Richard’s Bar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hoping some justice is served.

"A life was taken, so justice is never really going to be served," said the victims' aunt, Desiree Bueno. "You can't bring back a life."