Family in shock after violent double-homicide in Cicero

A family is in shock after two women were shot and killed during a domestic dispute in a suburban Cicero home on Tuesday night, including a woman who was holding an 8-month-old baby when she was gunned down.

According to Cicero police, 19-year-old Myeshia Newby and 29-year-old Jessica Hughes were both killed during an argument inside of a home on Tuesday night.

Benton Mitchell told NBC Chicago that Jessica, his daughter, and her cousin Myeshia were shot after an argument with Myeshia’s boyfriend.

“They seemed to be arguing over a LINK card, and it went from one thing to the next,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that Jessica was holding Myeshia’s child as the argument took place, and that the gunman, identified as the father of the child, opened fire. He heard the gunshots, and ran to check to see what had happened.

“My daughter dropped at my feet,” he said. “She had a baby in her hands. She had been shot in the face and chest, and he (the suspect) was trying to get by me, so me and him got in a fight.”

The suspect in the case was able to escape the scene, according to police.

Both Myeshia and Jessica were pronounced dead, according to police. The child has been hospitalized and underwent surgery. Mitchell told NBC Chicago that the child was also shot during the incident, but details are scarce on the baby’s condition at this time.

Early Wednesday, a person was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a park near the home. Police are continuing to investigate that death, and haven’t determined whether it is tied to the shooting at the Cicero home.

Now, family and neighbors are left shocked, mourning and grieving, relying on each other for support in a difficult time.

“They were loving, both of them,” neighbor Michelle Musgraves said. “Both of them were loving moms, good souls, good people. They loved their kids. Their kids were their world.”

An investigation into the attack remains underway.