Family, Friends Gather to Search for Inaki Bascaran, Missing Since Halloween From River North

Note: A press conference at which Inaki Bascaran’s father is expected to speak will be shown at 5 p.m. in the player above.

Family and friends of missing University of Illinois student Inaki Bascaran will meet Monday to search for clues about his disappearance in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Bascaran’s father is expected to speak at the gathering, which will take place outside of the bar where his son was last seen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, Bascaran hasn’t been heard from since Halloween morning. He was last seen at Celeste, a bar located in the 100 block of West Hubbard.

Family members say that Bascaran contacted them on his phone at one point during the evening, but they have not heard from him since.

The search in River North Monday will focus on alleyways near the bar where he was last seen. The family also told a local law firm that they would search on Lower Wacker Drive for signs of the 23-year-old.

Bascaran is described by Chicago police as a Hispanic male, with light complexion, green eyes and brown hair. He stands 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. His family says he was wearing blue pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and possibly a brown or beige jacket when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.