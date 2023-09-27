Family calls for justice after 11-year-old injured in alleged racially motivated attack near home

Family and community members are demanding justice after an 11-year-old was the victim of an alleged racially motivated attack near her Chicago home.

According to officials, the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Chicago Police said the victim, Trinity Washington, 11, was outside her home when she was approached by two people who struck her with an object. A person nearby intervened and an altercation ensued, police said.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During a Tuesday press conference, Trinity recalled that she was outside her home when two women began verbally harassing her with racial slurs. At least one of the women struck her with a bottle, Washington said.

The attack resulted Washington suffering from several facial injuries, including a broken nose and swollen eyes.

"All I wanted to do was be with my family. Now I have to go through surgery through surgery," Washington said through tears. "I just don't want to have to go through this."

Community members who have spoke out against the incident, which they said drew a slow response from the Chicago Police Department.

"We're demanding a better response time from CPD," Chair of the 10th Police District Council said. "Why did it take so long for them to get there?"

The Chicago Police Department released a statement about the incident:

The Chicago Police Department will not tolerate violence in our communities, especially violence against children. We stand with the child who was injured and will continue to support her and her family as she recovers from this heartbreaking attack. This remains an active and ongoing investigation as the detectives work to hold the offenders accountable.

According to police, Deandre Carroll, 32 was in custody and charged with misdemeanor Aggravated Assault with Use of a Deadly Weapon.