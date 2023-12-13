Family asks for help locating grandfather who disappeared 60 days ago

The family of a 57-year-old Illinois man who mysteriously disappeared eight weeks ago is asking for the public's help to identify clues as the search continues.

Wayne Coleman, a mechanic for Chicago Public Schools, went missing on Oct. 14, the last day anyone heard from him.

"My brother would never just leave like this and worry my mom or our entire family," said Coleman's sister, Toni Coleman-Scruggs. "It just doesn’t make sense."

Coleman suffers from seizures and takes daily medication. His family contacted Riverdale Police and filed a report a few days later.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shortly after Coleman went missing, his phone pinged near 146th and State. His family went to the location and knocked on doors looking for Ring video, but no luck.

"No call or anything," said his daughter, Vanessa Coleman. "When you call his phone, it goes straight to voicemail. We have been calling hospitals, the morgue, but nothing. He didn’t even pick up his paycheck."

With each day, their worry grows.

NBC 5 reached out to Riverdale Police, and the detective assigned to the case declined to comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, just as they’ve done every week since he went missing, Coleman's family and good friends walked the streets of Riverdale, putting out fliers.

If you’ve seen Wayne Coleman or know where he is, you’re urged to contact Riverdale Police.