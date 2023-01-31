Ex-Bulls Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol to Help Coach 2023 Rising Stars

Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol to coach 2023 Rising Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two former Chicago Bulls players, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, will coach two of the four teams participating in the Jordan Rising Stars mini-tournament during NBA All-Star weekend, according to a release from the NBA.

Noah, Gasol, and Jason Terry – the coach of the third team – will select from the pool of 21 rookie and sophomore players selected via a Rising Stars draft, the date of which has not been announced. The fourth team will be comprised of the G-League players.

The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars.



The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. pic.twitter.com/hxlHTYd0OT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2023

https://twitter.com/JoakimNoah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoakimNoah will coach in the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend ð pic.twitter.com/H8wffWeUMa — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls)





Ser entrenador en el Rising Stars serÃ¡ todo un honor! Gracias a la NBA por hacerlo posible ðð» Nos vemos en Salt Lake City! https://twitter.com/NBAAllStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAAllStar Rising Stars will be an absolute honor! Thanks to the @NBA for making it possible ðð» See you in Salt Lake City!Ser entrenador en el Rising Stars serÃ¡ todo un honor! Gracias a la NBA por hacerlo posible ðð» Nos vemos en Salt Lake City! pic.twitter.com/RV59DvWMsb — Pau Gasol (@paugasol)

The tournament will start with two separate games between the four teams. The winner of each advance to play a final game to a target score of 25, ending the game on a basket or free throw.

Noah, 37, played nine of his 13 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls. During his time in Chicago, he garnered two All-Star nods and the NBA's defensive player of the year award during the 2013-14 season.

Gasol, 42, played with the Bulls for two seasons late in his career, earning All-Star nods in both years. He averaged 16.5 points and 11 rebounds per game during the regular season of his last year with Chicago.

The Jordan Rising Stars game will take place on Feb 17 at 9 p.m. EST as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

