Evanston YWCA closes after cases of Legionnaires' disease connected to water system

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore has temporarily closed to the public after two cases of Legionnaire’s disease were linked to the center.

Doors to the YWCA, 1215 Church Ave., were locked Friday afternoon and a sign informed people that all aquatics programming was canceled. An employee confirmed the building was closed to the public but didn’t give more details.

YWCA officials could not be reached for comment.

“HHS has been working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the YWCA administrators regarding this matter by providing education, protocols, and measures to rectify this situation,” the Evanston Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Legionnaire’s disease is a serious type of pneumonia. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaire’s disease, in some of the YWCA’s water systems.

The YWCA will offer water bottles and hand sanitizer for drinking and washing hands until water service is restored, the health department said. The pool and aquatics programs are suspended until further notice.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease include headaches, cough, fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease spreads through water systems like shower heads, sink faucets and hot tubs. It isn’t contagious from person to person. Legionnaire’s disease can be treated with antibiotics.

Anyone who has been to the Evanston YWCA and suspects they were exposed should consult their doctor.