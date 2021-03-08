Englewood Residents Outraged by Convicted Murderer's Move to Area

Following a convicted murder's decision to move from Crystal Lake to Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, some neighbors have expressed worries about the man and dozens of other registered sex offenders who live in their community.

Cayce Williams walked out of the Dixon Correction Center Feb. 25, approximately halfway through the 48-year prison sentence he was handed in 2006 for sexually assaulting and killing 20-month-old Quortney Kley in 1997. The 47-year-old was released early after serving the mandatory minimum sentence.

When he was released from prison, Williams, 47, registered as a sexual predator with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, with an address in unincorporated Crystal Lake. As of Friday, Williams was living in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

One woman who resides in the neighborhood says she doesn't want to live near sexual predators as she is concerned for her two daughters.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Crystal Lake didn't want him, so what do they do in these communities that don't want pedophiles or criminals like that in their community? They use Englewood as a dumping ground."

Neighbors say dozens of sex offenders live at the same building Williams moved to, which is located in the 6600 block of South Perry Avenue. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 52 sex offenders are registered to the address.

NBC 5 talked to the building's owner who said he must strike a balance between the rights of his tenants and the concerns of neighbors.

"The people who live in the building, they are tenants, they have leases," said owner Amer Mostafa. "They earned the right to be there."

Along with some Englewood residents, Jesse Kley, the father of the toddler killed by Williams, wants him out of the community.

"I am just here to support this community, and I am just trying to get him out...trying to get the awareness that he is out... among children," Kley said. "No matter where he goes, I will be there to help any community."