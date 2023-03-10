A suburban couple now has quite the story to tell, and their son will certainly too when he gets older.

Hannah Suire's water broke at her home in Elgin before her due date last month. As Hannah's husband and his parents tried to get her down their ice-covered driveway and into the car - during the middle of an ice storm - she realized it was too late.

Hannah's mother in-law helped deliver the baby, Henry, right there on the icy driveway. Thankfully, paramedics arrived just minutes after the birth to cut the umbilical cord and get both mom and baby to the hospital.

"I just like dropped to my hands and my knees, and they're like trying to get me inside, they're like let's go and I was like 'No, I think he's coming right now," Hannah Suire recounted. "I literally just like pulled my pants down and I reached down and I could feel his head, like it's still crazy to think about... I could feel his head. I was like 'he's here right now.'"

Thanks to his incredible birth story, nurses dubbed Henry "Ice-Ice Baby."