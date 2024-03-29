AP: Eileen O'Neill Burke projected to win Democratic primary for Cook County State's Attorney

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report

With just days left until results are due to be certified, the Associated Press projected Eileen O'Neill Burke as the winner in the Democratic primary for Cook County State's Attorney, which turned out to be the closest countywide contest of the 2024 Illinois primary elections.

Results on Friday showed O'Neill Burke with 264,289 votes to fellow candidate Clayton Harris' 262,733 votes.

O'Neill Burke declared victory in a statement Friday afternoon shortly before the Associated Press called the race, with the former appellate judge congratulating Harris on a hard-fought campaign and thanking voters.

Though Harris narrowly outperformed Burke within the city of Chicago, Burke won suburban Cook County by over 15,000 votes.

With Cook County being the state's clearest Democratic stronghold, O'Neill Burke is widely considered a favorite November's general election, which will also feature Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski on the ballot.

The campaign for Clayton Harris told NBC Chicago that a statement will be issued Saturday morning, in light of Good Friday celebrations.