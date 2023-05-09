East Chicago Family Files Suit Arguing Police Violated Their Rights During Incident

Tanisha O’Neal says her encounter with East Chicago police last month has lead her and her brother to file a lawsuit against the department and city, arguing that the incident violated their rights.

"It's just scary. The whole thing was scary," she said.

Attorney Canon Lambert represents O’Neal and her brother Craig Ginn, who were celebrating a friend's anniversary in the early morning hours of Apr. 28 when someone started to pound on the door of O’Neal’s apartment.

What happened next was partially captured on cellphone video.

"The officer barged in with pistol drawn demanding that Laquan (O’Neal’s husband) get on the ground,” Lambert said. “And he did even though that never should have happened."

"When we opened the door, guns were drawn, we didn't fight back or nothing,” O’Neal added. “We just let them in. My husband was forced down on the floor and it's hard for me to think about it."

She says police never told them they were there for a noise complaint, and her husband was later charged with resisting arrest and battery towards an officer.

O’Neal’s brother Craig, who recorded the video, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

"They were there for a noise complaint…You write a ticket and you leave. You don't barge in point guns at people and then arrest people unnecessarily," Lambert said.

NBC Chicago reached out to the police department and city, but both declined comment, citing the pending nature of the litigation.

Now, the family wants someone held accountable.

"I think all of our rights were taken away,” O’Neal said. “We are still scared to this day, when we hear knocks at the door, people walking up the stairs, we’re fearful. That's not fair, and we were not protected."