Early voting for Illinois primary election expands to Cook County suburbs on Monday

The Illinois March primary election is just over two weeks away on March 19, and early voting in the Cook County suburbs will be getting underway after this weekend.

Though early voting has already been open in the city of Chicago, options to cast ballots early are expanding to the Cook County Suburbs beginning Monday, March 4.

Suburban voters will have 53 sites to choose from, operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through March 18.

“Our election team has been preparing for the presidential primary for a long time, and we’re ready to go," Edmund Michalowski, Deputy Clerk of Elections told NBC Chicago. "You can register in person at the election sites either in early voting or on election day.”

Michalowski said that officials already received 84,000 mail-in ballot requests, with the deadline to request a mail-in ballot coming up on March 14.

The Clerk's office is also looking for election judges to man the 1,431 precincts. Each one needs five election judges present. It is a paid role, and volunteers can apply here then enroll in a training class.

For more information on the March 19 primary, click here.