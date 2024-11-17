At least 15 people have been hospitalized and one has died amid an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sold in dozens of states.

According to an alert from the CDC, a total of 39 cases have been linked to organic carrots produced by Grimmway Farms and distributed by more than a dozen companies.

The cases have been reported in several states, with the bulk of cases reported in Washington, Minnesota and New York, according to the CDC. Cases have also been reported in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio, with none reported so far in Illinois and Indiana.

Both baby carrots and whole organic carrots are impacted by the recall, according to officials.

According to the alert, carrots should no longer be on store shelves, as the impacted products had best-if-used-by dates between Sept. 11 and Nov. 12.

The brands impacted involved include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

If recalled carrots are found, it’s advised to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the food item, and to throw away any carrots impacted by the recall.