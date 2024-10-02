Spooky season is alive and well at Dunkin'.

Monday, the famed donut and coffee chain announced a special Halloween menu, featuring not only themed drinks and food, but Halloween costumes, decorations and a new Halloween trick-or-treat bucket, a release said.

The new line-up of treats, available beginning this month, will include a "Potion Macchiato" with purple marshmallow ube flavor, a revamped "Spider Specialty Donut" -- a purple frosted donut topped with a glazed chocolate donut hole, complete with "chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes," the release said.

The chain will also sell an inflatable version of the Spider Donut as a Halloween yard or home decoration, the release said.

As for dressing up, Dunkin' is bringing back a limited quantity of its fan-favorite DunKing Tracksuits -- made famous by the brand's popular Super Bowl LVIII ad -- as well as other Halloween costumes, the release added.

New this year, Dunkin' also introduced a purple, Halloween-themed Munchkins Bucket for house hopping on Halloween night. The new Halloween pail announcement came on the same day that McDonald's revealed its Boo Buckets would return for 2024.

Halloween items will be at Dunkin' stores beginning Oct. 16, the release said.